|
|
|
HENDERSON South Shields Peacefully at home with his
loving daughter at his bedside
on the 27th June 2020,
aged 86 years, Ian.
Reunited with his sweetheart Joan. An amazing dad of Ian and Gillian. Fantastic grandpa of Kate , James, Jack and Callum. Lovely gentle
great grandpa of Isaac and Eli.
Abide with me.
Funeral service to be held
at Harton Cemetery on
Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 12.15pm.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 1, 2020