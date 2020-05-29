Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Mullen

Notice Condolences

Ian Mullen Notice
Mullen Ian
South Shields Peacefully passed on 24th May 2020, aged 66 years. Much loved Dad to Ashley, Jordan and Holly.
Cherished partner of Pauline.
Dearly loved brother to Paul and
his partner Ian. Also dearest cousin of Ann, Pam and Colin.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 5th June at 12.30pm.
Ian will be missed by all his loving family and friends. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -