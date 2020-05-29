|
|
|
Mullen Ian
South Shields Peacefully passed on 24th May 2020, aged 66 years. Much loved Dad to Ashley, Jordan and Holly.
Cherished partner of Pauline.
Dearly loved brother to Paul and
his partner Ian. Also dearest cousin of Ann, Pam and Colin.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 5th June at 12.30pm.
Ian will be missed by all his loving family and friends. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2020