|
|
|
Robertson (BSc. C.Env.
MIMMM FRICS)
South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 7th March 2020, aged 73 years, Ian. Devoted Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
Family and friends please meet for Funeral Service at St Hilda's Church on Friday 27th March 2020
at 10:30am, followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of floral tributes
to The RNLI, donations may
be received at the Church.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020