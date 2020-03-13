Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Robertson

Notice Condolences

Ian Robertson Notice
Robertson (BSc. C.Env.
MIMMM FRICS)
South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 7th March 2020, aged 73 years, Ian. Devoted Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
Family and friends please meet for Funeral Service at St Hilda's Church on Friday 27th March 2020
at 10:30am, followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of floral tributes
to The RNLI, donations may
be received at the Church.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -