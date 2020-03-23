|
|
|
Robertson (BSc. C.Env. MIMMM FRICS)
South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 7th March 2020, aged 73 years, Ian. Devoted Husband, Father
and Grandfather.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 27th March 2020 at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of floral tributes
to The RNLI. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020