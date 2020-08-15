Home

Notice

Ian Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON IAN Peacefully on
8th August, aged 63 years.
Beloved husband of Jan,
devoted father to Iain and Heather,
dearest father-in-law to Claire and Dave, cherished granda of Isla,
Arthur and Alexander and
a dearly loved son and brother.
A family funeral service will take place on Wednesday 19th August in
South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the RNLI.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020
