TAYLOR Ian
(Hebburn) Passed away peacefully on
26th January 2020, aged 68 years.
Devoted husband to Jan
(née Henderson), cherished dad of Kerry, David and Gavin, father-in-law to Paul and Anne, adored granda of Adam and Jack, also a dear brother of Jeff, Gordon and Margaret.
Funeral to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Macmillan Nurses may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel (0191) 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020