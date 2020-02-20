|
|
|
Jordan Ida Mirabelle
nee Mills Allenheads, formerly of
South Shields.
Passed peacefully on Wednesday 12th February 2020 in Haltwhistle War Memorial Hospital, aged 85 years, Mirabelle. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mam to Karen, Steven, Alma and their families, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Will all please meet for funeral service on Thursday 27th February at 1.15pm, St Cuthbert's Church, Allendale followed by cremation at Mountsett Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Oncology Day Unit, Hexham General and Haltwhistle Hospital Trust Fund.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020