Allison (Hebburn) Peacefully in Hebburn Court
Care Home on September 6th
aged 74 years, Irene.
Loved wife of John, much loved mam of John, mother-in-law of Charlotte, a treasured nanna of Elliott,
Eloise and Helena.
Family and friends please gather
for service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday September 22nd at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
a donation in Irene's memory
to a
will be gratefully received.
All enquiries please telephone Peter Johnson Funerals, 0191 4899158.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020
