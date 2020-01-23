Home

Irene Ayre

Irene Ayre Notice
Ayre (South Shields) Peacefully passed away at Needham Court Care Home on 15th January 2020 aged 85 years,
Irene (née Elliott). Devoted wife to the late Thomas William Ayre, loving mam to Graeme and Andrea.
Mother in law to Thanh and Koert. Precious grandma to
Truls, Suzanne, Melvin and Kayleigh.
Family and friends please meet at Independent Methodist Church Boldon Colliery for funeral service on Thursday 30th January at 2:00pm followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.

Mam, you were really special. Thanks for all the good times.
Rest in peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
