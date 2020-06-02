|
|
|
Butchert (née Lovley)
Irene Rose A much loved,
hard working and treasured
mam, nana and great nana.
Passed away peacefully on May 23.
Always in our hearts,
with a silent tear.
Gone but never forgotten.
Love and miss you always,
all your loving family xxx
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 9th June in
South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired to Roseway House, a donation box will be provided on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020