Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Butchert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Butchert

Notice Condolences

Irene Butchert Notice
Butchert (née Lovley)
Irene Rose A much loved,
hard working and treasured
mam, nana and great nana.
Passed away peacefully on May 23.
Always in our hearts,
with a silent tear.
Gone but never forgotten.
Love and miss you always,
all your loving family xxx
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 9th June in
South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired to Roseway House, a donation box will be provided on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -