Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:15
St Cuthberts Church
Service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:15
South Shields
Irene Doughney Notice
DOUGHNEY (Hebburn)
Irene (nee Ferguson) Aged 93 years, peacefully in hospital on 11th July after a short illness.
Wife to the late Jimmy, a kind and loving mam to Jimmy and Vivian, special mother-in-law to Michael and Judith. Amazing nana to Christopher, Rebecca, Christine, Holly and David and a great-nana of six. Funeral service to be held on 30th July at 10.15am at St Cuthberts Church followed by cremation at South Shields at 11.15am.
Sleep well Mam,
forever in our hearts.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 23, 2020
