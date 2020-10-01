Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Newbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Newbrook

Notice Condolences

Irene Newbrook Notice
Newbrook Irene
(nee Gardener) Passed away peacefully on
27th September, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mam to Irene and Carl, loved mother-in-law of Robert and Mary and a loving gran to Darren, Gemma, Sharon and a loving great gran to Liam, Chloe and Thomas who she would have loved, also a loved
sister to Jenny.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 5th October 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -