|
|
|
Newbrook Irene
(nee Gardener) Passed away peacefully on
27th September, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mam to Irene and Carl, loved mother-in-law of Robert and Mary and a loving gran to Darren, Gemma, Sharon and a loving great gran to Liam, Chloe and Thomas who she would have loved, also a loved
sister to Jenny.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 5th October 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020