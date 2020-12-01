|
|
|
RUTTER IRENE
(Nee Chaganis) Suddenly at home on
21st November, aged 76 years.
Irene, dearly loved wife
of the late Dave,
loving and darling mam to
her daughters Julie and Paula.
Dear Mam-in-law of Brian and
much loved Gran of
Kyle, Imogen and Joanna.
Service to be held at
St Stephens Church,
Mile End Road at 12.30 on
Friday 11th December
followed by cremation.
Flowers can be sent to
Peter Johnsons, Imeary Street,
South Shields.
A collection for
Alzheimers Research UK
will be taken at the service.
You will be in our
hearts and minds forever.
Together now with
our beautiful Dad.
Your heart was broken
without him.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020