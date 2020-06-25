|
|
|
Newman Peacefully at home on the 18th June aged 83 years, Iris (née Shell).
Dearly loved wife of the late
James (Jimmy). Much loved mam of Lynne, Lorraine and Debra, dear
mother-in-law of David, David and Paul. Loving nanna of Lee and
Shaun, great nanna of Jude,
Oscar and Clark.
A short graveside service
at Harton Cemetery on
Friday 3rd July at 11.15am.
Please meet at cemetery gates
to follow cortege.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Iris
for The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to R S Johnson and Sons, Crossgate House,
South Shields Tel 0191 4560054.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 25, 2020