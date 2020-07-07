|
|
|
Stephenson (nee Huskisson)
Isabel Oliver
(Hebburn) Peacefully passed
on 2nd July 2020,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to the late John,
a much loved mam of Sandra,
John, Brian, Margaret and the
late Helen, a loving mother in law
to Ray, Danny, Maria and Linda,
a dear sister to Sylvia, Barry
and Billy, also a cherished grandmother, great gran
and great great gran.
Funeral service to take
place at St John's Church,
Hebburn on Tuesday 14th July
at 2pm, followed by cremation
at South Shields Crematorium
at 2:45pm.
All welcome back afterwards
to Dougie's Tavern.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Hebburn,
Tel: (0191) 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on July 7, 2020