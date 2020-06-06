|
|
|
Caizley South Shields Passed away peacefully at
Haven Court, South Shields on
1st June 2020, aged 86 years, Isabella Taylor (nee Craig).
Beloved wife of the late Bill, adored mother of the late Lynn, Pauline, Pam, Craig and Jonathan,
much loved sister and mother in law, cherished grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium
on 17th June 2020 at 1:15pm
Family flowers only, any donations direct to Cancer Research please.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2020