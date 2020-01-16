|
|
|
Spence Jarrow Sadly on the 7th January 2020,
aged 82 years,
Isabella (nee Shippen).
There's a corner in our hearts Mam,
You visit every day,
It gives us that warm feeling
that you are never far away.
Beloved wife of the late David Spence. Much loved mam, nanna, nanna Belle from all the family xxx.
Family and friends please
meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd January 2020 at 2pm.
Please wear a bright colour
that reminds you of Isabella.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to British Lung Foundation and Ward 6 of STDH.
Donations may be received
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020