|
|
|
James Robert BASS
(1933-2020) Who passed away at 3am Sunday 28th June 2020 at South Tyneside Hospital. Taken too suddenly from a life lived to the fullest. Leaving behind his beloved Wife Florence of 66 years.
A private family funeral will be held.
Never ever for a single moment in my life, did I ever imagine I'd see this day. Guess there was never a moment that I thought that destiny would take you away. I've been living a nightmare not a life, ever since that fateful moment. In my heart and in my soul, your absence has left a gaping dent. Not just a father but a hero to me every single day. My only prayer in life is, with me forever could you shine. RIP Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad. Robert and Sue, grandchildren Michael, Vicky, Steph, James, David, Phil and Matt and Great Grandchildren Archie, Thomas, Etta, Leonie and Olivia.
Bass James Robert(Jim). Dearly loved dad of Allyson and father in law to Nick. Devoted grandad of Kate , Ann, Libby and Nikki. Great grandad of Emily and Patrick. So many great memories. We will miss you and hold you and your love in our hearts.
We sadly fell out the last few years but we had a lot more good times than bad and at the end of the day you have always been my dad.
Will always love you and will be deeply missed.
Your son Graham xxx
The most reliable and adored hero there has ever been, the best grandad I could have ever wished for. You will be loved and missed forever - Kayleigh xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on July 2, 2020