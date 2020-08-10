|
Brydon James Passed away on the 1st August,
after a long illness, surrounded
by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Maude, dad of Lynn and Joanne, father in law of Anthony and Justin, grandad of Sarah, Daniel, Liliana and Jacob, great grandad of Harry and Evie, brother of Norma and Pauline, and brother in law of Stan and Salter.
A private family funeral will be held at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Dementia UK.
James will be sadly missed,
never forgotten.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020