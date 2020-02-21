Home

Clark James George (Jim) Peacefully at Roseway House Care Home on 16th February,
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Nancy
(nee Denyer), dearly loved father of Graeme and Darren, treasured grandad of Zach and Ben. Dear brother of Alan and the late Olive and John also a much loved father in law and brother in law.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 12.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Roseway House. A donation box will be available at the crematorium.
Sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
