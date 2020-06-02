|
|
|
Green (South Shields) Royal Engineer and Chairman
of The Royal British Legion.
Peacefully at home on 22nd May 2020 aged 95 years, James (Jim).
Beloved Husband of the late Freda.
A private funeral service will be held at Harton Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date.
Floral tributes may be sent to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road where Jim will rest, or alternatively a donation on behalf of The Royal British Legion can be made online.
Jim will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020