Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Green

Notice Condolences

James Green Notice
Green (South Shields) Royal Engineer and Chairman
of The Royal British Legion.
Peacefully at home on 22nd May 2020 aged 95 years, James (Jim).
Beloved Husband of the late Freda.
A private funeral service will be held at Harton Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date.
Floral tributes may be sent to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road where Jim will rest, or alternatively a donation on behalf of The Royal British Legion can be made online.
Jim will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -