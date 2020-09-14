|
|
|
IRVINE South Shields Peacefully on September 5th at home after a long and courageous battle with Motor Neuron Disease, James (Jim), aged 82 years.
Husband to Enid, father to John and Sarah, father in law to Kim and Tony, grandad to Sam, Sian, Kieran, Ni, Laura, Richmond and Amy.
Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on September 22nd at 11.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
MND Society.
A celebration of Jim's life to be held at a later date when we can all sing, play music and dance together.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 14, 2020