KAY James (Jimmy)
South Shields Passed away peacefully on
21st March 2020 at Roseway House, after a long illness, aged 63 years.
Son of the late James Elrick Kay
and Mary Kay.
Loving husband to Angela,
loved father, grandfather and uncle.
Also a dear brother of Ann, Rosemary, Julia, Kevin, Stephen
and the late Frank.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 11.15am.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a memorial evening as soon as we are able to do so.
Thank you to Roseway for all their excellent care and also to our families for their help.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020