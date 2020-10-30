|
Macartney James (Jimmy)
SOUTH SHIELDS Jimmy passed away peacefully at home on 26th October.
Loving husband of Margaret,
father to Jim, stepfather to
John and Darren, father in-law to
Julie and Susan, step grandfather
to Jonathan, Rebecca,
Jessica and Jason.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 5th November,
South Shields Crematorium
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of
Jimmy are welcome for
The British Heart Foundation,
a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, South Shields 01914555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020