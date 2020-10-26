|
Matthews (South Shields) Peacefully on October 16th 2020, aged 89 years.
James Arthur (Jimmy), beloved husband of Brenda (Nee Walker). Loving dad of Kevin and David, father in law to Lesley and Yvonne. Much loved grandad of Sarah, Emma, Chris, Reece, Jamie, Kyle,
great grandad of Ava, Ella and step grandad to Matthew and Danny.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 2nd November at 1:15pm.
All enquiries please Tel:
Coop Funeralcare on 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020