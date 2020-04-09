Home

Mullen South Shields Suddenly in hospital on
30th March 2020, aged 78 years,
James Norman (Jim).
Beloved husband of Nora,
much loved dad of Jimmy and Hayley, loved father in law of Andrea and Gregory, a loving granda of Max, Shane, Matthew and Rebecca.
Forever in our hearts.
Immediate family only to attend Jim's funeral on Thursday 16th April at South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Hearse leaving Jim's residence approx 12.10pm for friends to attend, please observe social distancing.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
