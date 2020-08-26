|
|
|
NICHOLSON James (Nick) Passed away peacefully on
19th August 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Frances, a much loved dad of Samantha, Lorna, Debbie, Ed, Wendy and the late Jane, loved granda of Oliver, Jess, Nick, Hannah, Dale, Daryl, Lucy and Jonah and great granda of Paul, Lydia, Harrison and Eleanor. Sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to be split between Parkinson's UK and Bowel Cancer.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020