Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Nicholson

Notice Condolences

James Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON James (Nick) Passed away peacefully on
19th August 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Frances, a much loved dad of Samantha, Lorna, Debbie, Ed, Wendy and the late Jane, loved granda of Oliver, Jess, Nick, Hannah, Dale, Daryl, Lucy and Jonah and great granda of Paul, Lydia, Harrison and Eleanor. Sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to be split between Parkinson's UK and Bowel Cancer.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -