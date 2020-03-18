|
Potts James Kenneth The family of the late Ken Potts wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them. Also for the cards and
letters of condolence.
Thanks to doctors and staff of
Ward 38, Freeman Hospital.
Special thanks to Chantelle, Macmillan nurses and John from Jarrow Civic Hall.
Thanks to Father Adrian Dixon for a comforting service and to Gill and the staff of the Co-op in South Shields for funeral arrangements.
Donations received for Interstitial Lung Disease raised £285.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020