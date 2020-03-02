Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30
South Shields Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for James Robson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robson

Notice Condolences

James Robson Notice
ROBSON (South Shields) Passed away at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family on 25th February 2020,
aged 92 years, James (Jimmy).
Loving husband of the late
Liz (Betty), much loved dad of Kenneth, Alan, Michael, Ann, Jimmy, June, Stephen, George, Sue, Paula and the late David and a
dearly loved father-in-law,
granda and great granda.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields
Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 9th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to R.N.L.I,
a donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel: Co-op Funeralcare on 01914555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -