ROBSON (South Shields) Passed away at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family on 25th February 2020,
aged 92 years, James (Jimmy).
Loving husband of the late
Liz (Betty), much loved dad of Kenneth, Alan, Michael, Ann, Jimmy, June, Stephen, George, Sue, Paula and the late David and a
dearly loved father-in-law,
granda and great granda.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields
Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 9th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to R.N.L.I,
a donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel: Co-op Funeralcare on 01914555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020