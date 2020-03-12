|
|
|
Robson The family of the late
James (Jimmy) Robson wish to express their sincere thanks to the South Tyneside District Nurses
and the Palliative Care Team
for the care and support they provided to Dad and family.
A special thank you to
daughter-in-law Brenda for
her help and support to all of us, especially to Dad. Thanks for all the cards and the donations amounting to £324.00 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (R.N.L.I.).
Thanks to Mr Michael Howe for a very personal and comforting service and to Mr Colin Ivory and the staff of the Co-op in South Shields for the funeral arrangements and the attention to detail.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020