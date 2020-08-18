Home

James Stidolph Notice
STIDOLPH Peacefully on 3rd August 2020,
aged 85 years.
James (Jim), a beloved husband of Pat (née Plummer), an adored dad of Ann, David and the late Grant, beloved father in law to Christine.
An irreplaceable grandad to Carol, Stephen, Gary and Nicola and "Pop" to all his loving great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
We will love him always and forever.
Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August at 11.15am.
All are welcome outside.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson: 5360555.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020
