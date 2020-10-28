|
THOMPSON Cleadon Peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on 22nd October, aged 89 years, James (Jim),
dearly beloved husband to Marjorie, much loved father to Julie,
dear dad to Linda and Ian and a loving granda and great granda.
Funeral service will be at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th November at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The South Shields Food Bank, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0LZ.
Any enquires to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel: 5142744.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020