Thompson The family of the late James (Jim) wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to all staff from Wenlock Road Surgery, all carers from comfort call, district nurses, out of hours team and staff on ward 19 South Tyneside District Hospital. Gracious thanks to John G Hogg funeral directors and Chris May for the comforting service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020