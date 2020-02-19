|
|
|
Todd South Shields After a long illness on
9th February 2020, aged 72 years, James Robert (Jimmy).
A father to Neil and Terry
and a grandfather.
Much loved brother of Susan, Pat, Tom and Ann, loving brother in law and uncle to all his nieces
and nephews.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium
on Wednesday 26th February
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
can be left after the service
for The Glen Corner Trust.
Those we love dont go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
So loved, so missed but very dear.
xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020