John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
James Turnbull Notice
TURNBULL James Henry Jimmy, aged 87 years, passed
away peacefully at home on the
4th June 2020 after a long illness.
Much loved Father of Ray,
the late Brenda, Janice and Alan.
Father-in-Law of Serina, Dave and Bev. Loving Grandfather
& Great-Grandfather.

Due to the current situation,
a family funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 12:30pm.
By request family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries please to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 15, 2020
