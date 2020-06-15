|
TURNBULL James Henry Jimmy, aged 87 years, passed
away peacefully at home on the
4th June 2020 after a long illness.
Much loved Father of Ray,
the late Brenda, Janice and Alan.
Father-in-Law of Serina, Dave and Bev. Loving Grandfather
& Great-Grandfather.
Due to the current situation,
a family funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 12:30pm.
By request family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries please to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 15, 2020