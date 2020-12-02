Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
James Wareham

Notice Condolences

James Wareham Notice
WAREHAM SOUTH SHIELDS James (Alan) peacefully on
30th November 2020,
aged 90 years.
Alan, beloved husband and best friend of Betty. Loved dad to Barry and daughter in law Shelley, Alan and partner Eda. Devoted granddad to Alan, Neil, Kate and Ben. Alan will be missed by all his loving family and friends. Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 7th December 2020 at 11.15am. No flowers, donations gratefully received for CLIC Sargent.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
