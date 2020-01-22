Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Wallace

Notice Condolences

Jane Wallace Notice
Wallace (South Shields) Peacefully on 11th January, aged 95 years, Jane (Jenny).
Beloved wife of the late Stan, much loved mam of Maureen and Anne,
a dear mother in law of Bruce and Ken, loving grandma of Alice and Sarah.
Funeral service to take place at Bethesda Church on Wednesday 29th January at 11.30 a.m. prior to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected
after the service for Alzheimer's Research U.K.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -