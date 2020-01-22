|
Wallace (South Shields) Peacefully on 11th January, aged 95 years, Jane (Jenny).
Beloved wife of the late Stan, much loved mam of Maureen and Anne,
a dear mother in law of Bruce and Ken, loving grandma of Alice and Sarah.
Funeral service to take place at Bethesda Church on Wednesday 29th January at 11.30 a.m. prior to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected
after the service for Alzheimer's Research U.K.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020