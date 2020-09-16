Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Carey

Notice Condolences

Janet Carey Notice
CAREY Janet Louise
'Our Kid' You have been taken too soon
but the love, friendship and memories over all these years will stay with me forever.
Your kindness and loving nature
was there for all - always putting everyone before yourself, it's a trait Mam and Dad have inbred in you.
Your smile and infectious laugh would brighten up any room whatever the occasion.
I was very proud to be able to call you my 'little Sis', you meant the world to me and my family.
Till we meet again 'Kid'
Your heartbroken Bro, Steve
and Sister in law Donna x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -