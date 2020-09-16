|
CAREY Janet Louise
'Our Kid' You have been taken too soon
but the love, friendship and memories over all these years will stay with me forever.
Your kindness and loving nature
was there for all - always putting everyone before yourself, it's a trait Mam and Dad have inbred in you.
Your smile and infectious laugh would brighten up any room whatever the occasion.
I was very proud to be able to call you my 'little Sis', you meant the world to me and my family.
Till we meet again 'Kid'
Your heartbroken Bro, Steve
and Sister in law Donna x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020