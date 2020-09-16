Home

HAMILTON JANET CAMERON
(Hebburn, Formerly Jarrow) Passed away peacefully in
Stapleton House Care Home on
11th September aged 70 years.
Janet, beloved Wife of
the late George Hamilton,
a much-loved Sister and
Sister in Law to Ian and Marilyn,
a great neighbour to Ann and Terence and a loving best friend to Murphy the Shih Tzu.
Funeral Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd September
at 11:15am.
Floral tributes can be sent
C/O Walker and Morrell
Funeral Directors, 4 West View,
Concord, Washington, NE37 2DT.
Tel: 01914164160.

Dearly loved and missed by all.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020
