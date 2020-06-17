Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Jean Amat Notice
AMAT Jean
(née Marshall) Sadly passed away peacefully at Garden Hill Care Home
on 13th June, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Norman.
Mam to the late Michael,
mother-in-law of Mary, grandma to Daniel and Helen, sister of Frank, Billy, Maw and families.
Sadly missed by all nieces,
nephews and friends.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Safe in the arms of the Lord.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel: (0191) 455 5521.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 17, 2020
