Jean Douglas

Jean Douglas Notice
Douglas (South Shields) Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 20th of December,
aged 89 years.
Jean (née Stephenson), a much loved wife of the late Kenneth,
a dearly loved mam and mam-in-law.
A treasured nana,
great nana and aunt.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Hilda's Church, South Shields
on Thursday 2nd January at 2.00pm followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Marie Curie.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
