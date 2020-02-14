Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Jean Fenwick

Jean Fenwick Notice
Fenwick (Hebburn) Sadly passed away on 1st February 2020 aged 77 years.
Jean (nee Douglass).
A devoted and much loved Wife, Mam, Mother in Law, Nana,
Great Nana and Sister.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Great Ormond Street Hospital.
A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
All welcome back to The Shack for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
