Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean French

Notice Condolences

Jean French Notice
French (East Boldon) Peacefully in Hebburn Court Care Home on 15th April aged 83 years.
Jean (née Smith), beloved wife of Raymond, much loved mam
of Jeff and Deborah, loving
mother in law of Lorraine and Paul.
A dearly loved grandma to Mark, James, Anthony, Tricia and Luke
and a cherished great grandma
of Laila and Leonard.
A private Funeral Service
will take place in South Shields
Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday
21st April at 4.15pm.
Forever in our hearts x
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -