|
|
|
French (East Boldon) Peacefully in Hebburn Court Care Home on 15th April aged 83 years.
Jean (née Smith), beloved wife of Raymond, much loved mam
of Jeff and Deborah, loving
mother in law of Lorraine and Paul.
A dearly loved grandma to Mark, James, Anthony, Tricia and Luke
and a cherished great grandma
of Laila and Leonard.
A private Funeral Service
will take place in South Shields
Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday
21st April at 4.15pm.
Forever in our hearts x
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020