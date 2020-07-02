|
Hall Jarrow Peacefully in hospital
with her family around her
on the 27th June 2020
aged 92 years, Jean (née Moore)
(formerly Warkcup).
Beloved mam and mam-in-law
of Michael and Steven, Karen
and Hazel. Loving granny of Andrew, Davy, Joel, Matthew, Jack and Eve. Loved and missed always xxxxxxxxx
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 2, 2020