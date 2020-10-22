Home

JOHNSTON South Shields Peacefully at home on the
16th October 2020, aged 71 years.
Jean (nee Brodie)
Loving partner of Tom.
Much loved mam of
Robin and Lynne.
Loved mother in law of Jo.
Cherished nana of Sam, Cameron, Graeme and Sophie.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 29th October at 11.15am.
Floral tributes may be sent or donations if so desired can be left after the service for Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, tel 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
