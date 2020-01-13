Home

Lynn Jean In hospital, on 3rd January
aged 84 years, Jean Margaret Lynn, after an illness bravely fought, passed away. She was wife of the late Bill and dearest mother of Anthony and Margaret and
loving gran to Alexandra, Grace, Emily and Stephen.

Her funeral will take place on Monday 20th January at 11.15am
for a short service for committal
at South Shields Crematorium followed by the main Celebration of Life service at St George's Church, East Boldon at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made on the day to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
