|
|
|
Skarvold Jean
(née Curran) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on
Friday 13th March
aged 82 years, with her loving husband of 61 years and her
five children by her side.
She was a loving wife to Tony
and caring mam to Lynn,
Karen, Gail, Anthony & Collin.
She was also a loving
Nana and Great Nana.
She will never be forgotten.
A celebration of Jean's life will take place Friday 27th March at 9.45am at South Shields Crematorium
and then afterwards at
The Little Haven Hotel
in South Shields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020