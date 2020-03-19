Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Skarvold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Skarvold

Notice Condolences

Jean Skarvold Notice
Skarvold Jean
(née Curran) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on
Friday 13th March
aged 82 years, with her loving husband of 61 years and her
five children by her side.
She was a loving wife to Tony
and caring mam to Lynn,
Karen, Gail, Anthony & Collin.
She was also a loving
Nana and Great Nana.
She will never be forgotten.

A celebration of Jean's life will take place Friday 27th March at 9.45am at South Shields Crematorium
and then afterwards at
The Little Haven Hotel
in South Shields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -