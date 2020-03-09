Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Steele

Notice Condolences

Jean Steele Notice
Steele Jarrow Passed away on the 1st March 2020 aged 62 years, Jean (nee Elgie).
Beloved wife of Roy. Much loved mother of Phillip and loving grandma of Joshua. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Our hearts will always go with you wherever you are.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -