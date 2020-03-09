|
Steele Jarrow Passed away on the 1st March 2020 aged 62 years, Jean (nee Elgie).
Beloved wife of Roy. Much loved mother of Phillip and loving grandma of Joshua. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Our hearts will always go with you wherever you are.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020