Wilson Jarrow Peacefully passed away on the
25th December 2019 aged 90 years, Jean. A loving wife of the late George, a devoted mam of Ruth and Beth, Mother in law of Keith and the late Colin. She will be deeply missed by her adored grandchildren Jane, Ruth, Louise and great grandchildren Bobby and Lola. Forever loved by her brother Bob and Jen. Please meet for service at Christ Church Jarrow on Friday 10th January 2020 at 11:45am followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Bowel Cancer UK. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
